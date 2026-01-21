Lzzy Hale channels Courtney Love with Halestorm song 'Broken Doll'

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on November 26, 2025 in London, England. (Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

Along with Halestorm's many classic rock inspirations, frontwoman Lzzy Hale is very much influenced by the '90s alternative scene. Hale appeared in a video tribute to Soundgarden during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the Halestorm track "Broken Doll," off their latest album, Everest, might bring to mind the Hole song "Doll Parts."

"No matter what time you come into the '90s era, there's no way that it can't influence you," Hale tells ABC Audio. "There was such a pureness about it and such a dangerous aspect to it."

With "Broken Doll," Hale definitely felt herself channeling Courtney Love.

"I got to wear a little bit of some Courtney Love shoes with that," she laughs.

Beyond throwing it back to the '90s, Hale says that "Broken Doll" is partly about getting older.

"I'm not 21 anymore, where everything was just new, and we were just breaking through wall after wall," the 42-year-old says. "So now we're able to kind of exist and be like, OK, there's still something here and there's something that can't necessarily be replaced with something shiny and new. We have to kind of own who we are and where we're at in this life."

Everest is out now. It also includes the singles "Darkness Always Wins" and "Like a Woman Can."

