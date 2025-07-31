Luke Spiller reflects on journey of The Struts ahead of 10th anniversary tour

The Struts launch a North American tour Thursday in Toronto to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band's debut album, Everybody Wants. Ahead of the first show, frontman Luke Spiller has shared a statement reflecting on the group's journey so far.

"When I really think about it I'm overwhelmed with a sense of pride on what myself and @thestruts have managed to achieve in these past ten years," Spiller writes in an Instagram post. "We came at a time in music where guitars were seen but never heard and to be androgynous was highly unfashionable. Being myself certainly did not make life easier for us nor the climb to success faster but we certainly kicked the doors down for so many bands to come."

He adds, "I hope you will join me [in] celebrating not only the glittering past but the bright future of this band."

The Struts put out their latest album, Pretty Vicious, in 2023. Their most recent release is a cover of the Bad Company song "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy."

Spiller dropped his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, in April.

