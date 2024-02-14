L.S. Dunes drops new single, "How Dare You"

Fantasy Records

By Josh Johnson

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring members of My Chemical Romance and Coheed and Cambria, has dropped a new single called "How Dare You."

"Happy Valentine's Day Lost Souls," L.S. Dunes says. You can listen to "How Dare You" now via digital outlets.

"How Dare You" follows L.S. Dunes' 2022 debut album, Past Lives. The group also put out a compilation of Past Lives demo recordings, titled Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes, in 2023.

L.S. Dunes features MCR's Frank Iero and Coheed's Travis Stever, as well as Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and Tim Payne and Tucker Rule of Thursday. They'll be performing at the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!