Louder than Life offering chance to see Slayer at Aftershock following canceled day

The second day of the 2024 Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, which was set to be headlined by the reunited Slayer, was canceled due to weather. For those who had their heart set on seeing the "Raining Blood" metallers, Louder than Life is hoping to make it up to you.

In a Facebook post, Louder than Life organizers share that they're offering a chance to those who purchased four-day passes or single-day tickets for the canceled date to see Slayer's headlining performance at the upcoming Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, on Oct. 10.

"Please note that this isn't the only thing we're working on for you, to make up for Friday's cancelation at Louder than Life," the post reads. "Accepting this offer will not disqualify you from additional compensation. Stay tuned for more information later this week. Thank you for your continued patience and support!"

With the Louder than Life cancellation, Slayer's festival reunion run was cut down to just two shows: Aftershock and September's Riot Fest. The band had previously been on hiatus for the last five years after concluding their farewell tour in 2019.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.