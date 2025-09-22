Look at this 'Photograph' of Chad Kroeger, Sammy Hagar and Charlie Benante

Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger attend Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali)
By Josh Johnson

Are you ready for Hagar-Back?

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger has apparently teamed up with former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar for a collaborative song. That's according to Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who says he played on the track.

Benante has shared an Instagram photo of him standing alongside Kroeger and Hagar in a recording studio, writing in the caption, "When you get a call to come over and play drums on a song that these 2 are doing… you drop whatever it is and go."

"What a spontaneous thing and so much fun," Benante adds.

Meanwhile, Hagar's posted a video on his own Instagram of him, Kroeger and another drummer, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

"You say, 'What are those three guys doing?'" Hagar teases in the clip. "Well, it's hard to say."

Hagar's most recent song is April's "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," which he wrote after having a dream about the late Eddie Van Halen. He recently announced 2026 dates for his Best of All Worlds Las Vegas residency.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

