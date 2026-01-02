Look out for these albums in 2026

With 2025 officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to the new albums coming out in 2026.

The first month of the year will include the release of Megadeth's self-titled farewell album, due out Jan. 23. January will also feature new records from Alter Bridge, The Format and Poppy.

February kicks off with Puscifer's Normal Isn't and Silversun Pickups' Tenterhooks on Feb. 6, followed by albums from Mumford & Sons, Gorillaz and Rob Zombie.

Here are some of the confirmed album releases for 2026:

Jan. 9

Alter Bridge, Alter Bridge

Jan. 16

The Funeral Portrait, Live from Suffocate City

Jan. 23

The Format, Boycott Heaven

Megadeth, Megadeth

Poppy, Empty Hands

Jan. 30

Joyce Manor, I Used to Go to This Bar

Feb. 6

Puscifer, Normal Isn't

Silversun Pickups, Tenterhooks

Jay Buchanan, Weapons of Beauty

Feb. 13

Story of the Year, A.R.S.O.N.

Feb. 20

Mumford & Sons, Prizefighter

New Found Glory, Listen Up!

Feb. 27

Gorillaz, The Mountain

Rob Zombie, The Great Satan

April 24

John Corabi, New Day

