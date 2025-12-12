Look out for movie: Turnstile's Brendan Yates wants to score films

Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of Turnstile perform onstage during a concert at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on November 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Turnstile released a visual album to accompany their new record, NEVER ENOUGH, and frontman Brendan Yates is looking to dive even further into the film work.

Yates tells Rolling Stone that he hopes to one day score a movie.

"I've never done it, but I've always dreamed about it," Yates shares. "I hope one day there's an opportunity."

In the meantime, Yates can enjoy the success of NEVER ENOUGH, which gave Turnstile their first top-10 album on the Billboard 200. The record also made Turnstile the first act to earn Grammy nominations in the rock, metal and alternative categories all in the same year.

"We grew up going to punk and hardcore shows," Yates says. "We grew up listening to rock. We grew up listening to metal, to alternative, to R&B, to rap, to electronic music. We listened to all kinds of things."

"We've never denied ourselves the musical influences that have been a part of our lives growing up, what our parents were playing when we were kids," he continues. "Everyone is kind of just a sponge of what they are drawn to. I think it's important to not put a box around what you naturally are drawn to."

