Whataburger saves the day for Texas during the storm

With Beryl wreaking havoc in Texas, the power outages have affected so many people, not just in the Houston area. Many companies that service Texas are located in the Houston area, and are being affected by outages.

The power companies, internet companies, etc, can’t keep up with the problems, and you can’t get information on where the outages are, when they might return...it’s a mess.

But, Whataburger to the rescue...in a way.

Want to know where a power outage is? Open your Whataburger app! Click on locations, and type in a zip code...Whataburger is updating their app with stores that are closed because of power outages! If someone you know lives near a Whataburger (chances are good), you’ll have at least a little idea if they have power.

Open your app and check it out.

Thanks Whataburger for helping us out! This is why your Texas’ favorite!

Whataburger App Whataburger app showing locations of closed and open restaurants during Beryl

