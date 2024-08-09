Photos from the Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Friday with South Texas Blood & Tissue

99.5 KISS and 106.7 The Eagle teamed up to bring back the Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, to raise critical blood supplies for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center! Everyone signing up to donate got qualified to win the Ultimate Metallica Collector’s Pack!
Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive - August 9, 2024 99.5 KISS and 106.7 The Eagle teamed up to bring back the Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive, to raise critical blood supplies for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center! Everyone signing up to donate got qualified to win the Ultimate Metallica Collector's Pack! (Johnnie Walker)
