Live Nation's Concert Week returns with $25 tickets: "That's better for music and for everyone involved"

Live Nation's Concert Week, which offers $25 all-in tickets to thousands of summer concerts, kicks off Wednesday, May 8. Among the over 900 artists taking part in the promotion are Stone Temple Pilots, who will be touring with Live starting in August.

"Ticket prices can be pretty crazy these days," frontman Jeff Gutt tells ABC Audio. "So anytime we can be part of something that's allowing more people access, I feel like that's better for music and for everyone involved."

Gutt's felt the sting of not being able to afford going to a show — when asked if he ever missed any concerts due to money in his younger days, he laughs, "All of them, I was broke."

Slightly Stoopid is also participating in Concert Week, and frontman Miles Doughty tells ABC Audio he feels offering affordable ticket options is "really important."

"Back in the day we were listening to, like, hair metal, going to Guns N' Roses concerts and Mötley Crüe," Doughty says. "It's pretty cool just to see where music's gone in kind of every direction. So there's something for every fan this summer, musically."

Doughty, whose band will be hitting the road alongside Dirty Heads, is especially excited that Concert Week is promoting summer shows.

"You get out there and you're with your best friends making music," Doughty says of the summer concert experience. "It's just really cool, there's a camaraderie you get from summer tour. It's kind of the most favorite time of year for all of us bands that do this, just because the sun's out, the energy's out."

Other participating tours include blink-182, Sum 41, Creed, Bush, Cage the Elephant, Five Finger Death Punch, Kings of Leon, Korn, Limp Bizkit and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

For more info, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

