Live Nation offering $99 four-pack lawn tickets to summer tours

Digital X 2022 In Cologne Matt Bellamy of Muse performs onstage on September 13, 2022 in Cologne, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Live Nation is offering four-packs of lawn tickets to individual shows over the summer for the all-in price of $99 as part of its Summer of Live promotion.

The participating artists include Muse, Evanescence, 311, Alabama Shakes, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Dirty Heads, Empire of the Sun, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, BABYMETAL, Halestorm, Bloc Party, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Mötley Crüe and Starset.

The Summer of Live four-packs are on sale now. For more info, visit LiveNation.com/summeroflive.

Live Nation previously offered individual $30 all-in tickets to shows as part of Summer of Live.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos