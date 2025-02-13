Listen to Trent Reznor 'Swoon' with Bauhaus' Peter Murphy on new song

Metropolis Records
By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor guests on a new song called "Swoon," recorded by Peter Murphy of the goth band Bauhaus.

The track premiered via BrooklynVegan.com and will officially premiere on Bandcamp on Friday.

"I am both in the state of swoon as are my audience when witnessing my live performance," Murphy says. "Trent Reznor cordially accepted my invitation to appear on the song, adding a welcome vibe on the second verse, as well as throughout the entire song in the form of backing vocalizing."

Murphy also plans to release a new album called Silver Shade on May 9.

Reznor, meanwhile, has spent 2025 picking up awards for his and Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus RossChallengers score, which won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. He's also gearing up to launch NIN's Peel It Back world tour, kicking off in June.

