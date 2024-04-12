Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' 'Challengers [MIXED]' score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released Challengers [MIXED], featuring music the Nine Inch Nails duo composed for the upcoming movie Challengers.

Challengers [MIXED] includes nine tracks "deconstructed and subsequently reimagined with additional production" by German electronic artist Boys Noize.

You can listen to Challengers [MIXED] now via digital outlets.

Challengers stars Zendaya and is directed by Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. It hits theaters April 26.

