Listen to Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan cover Black Sabbath's 'Changes'

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan has released a solo cover of the Black Sabbath song "Changes."

The track arrives ahead of the one-year anniversary of the massive Back to the Beginning concert, which took place on July 5, 2025. The show, which featured Rival Sons on the lineup, marked the final performance by Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne before the Prince of Darkness' death weeks later on July 22, 2025.

Rival Sons also opened for Black Sabbath's 2016-2017 farewell tour.

"The chorus lyrics in ['Changes'], just four short words, are so eloquent to me," Buchanan writes in an Instagram post. "Ozzy became a permanent fixture in my life about ten years ago and the man I witnessed was a man who, against just about all odds, won."

"This man left us last year, in victory," the post continues. "I wanted to frame the song in that context, the hero that was allowed to age, lived to see his grandchildren and in his very last sunsets be kissed by the entire god**** world when we saw him off at Villa Park last year."

Buchanan released his debut solo album, Weapons of Beauty, in February. Rival Sons, meanwhile, recently announced a U.S. tour that will launch in October.

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