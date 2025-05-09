Listen to remastered version of Metallica's 'Hero of the Day' off upcoming ﻿'Load﻿' reissue

Metallica has shared a new, remastered version of their song "Hero of the Day," included on the band's upcoming reissue of their 1996 album, Load.

The updated recording is out now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Hero of the Day" was one of the original singles off of Load, along with "Until It Sleeps" and "King Nothing."

The Load reissue is due out June 13. The deluxe edition boasts a total of 301 tracks, 245 of which are previously unreleased. They include live recordings, demos, alternate takes, early mixes, outtakes, B-sides, rarities and rehearsal audio. You'll also hear the full unedited version of the song "The Outlaw Torn," which was shortened for the original release due to CD constraints.

Meanwhile, you can catch Metallica on their current U.S. tour, which continues Friday at the Sonic Temple festival.

