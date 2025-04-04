Listen to Poppy scream with BABYMETAL on new song, 'from me to u'

Capitol Records
By Josh Johnson

Poppy is featured on a new song with BABYMETAL called "from me to u."

The "New Way Out" artist's genre-bending sound makes for a fitting collaboration with BABYMETAL's signature brand kawaii metal, which combines heavy music with J-pop.

"I have been a fan of BABYMETAL for years and I am so happy for this song to finally be here!" Poppy says. "They have inspired me so much, enjoy 'from me to u'!"

"A kawaii metal song was born from a collaboration between BABYMETAL and Poppy!" BABYMETAL adds. "Check out Poppy's shouts and BABYMETAL's dance in the Neo Tokyo setting! Kawaii is sprinkled throughout the intense sound!"

You can listen to "from me to u" now and watch its video on YouTube.

"From me to u" will appear on BABYMETAL's upcoming album, Metal Forth, due out June 13. It also includes collaborations with Spiritbox and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

BABYMETAL will launch a U.S. tour in June.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

