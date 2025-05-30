Listen to piano version of The Offspring's 'OK, But This Is the Last Time'

Disney/Raymond Liu
By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has shared a piano version of their song "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

As you might have guessed, the recording is a piano-led rendition of the track, much like the updated version of The Offspring's hit "Gone Away," which was included on their 2021 album, Let the Bad Times Roll.

The piano version of "OK, But This Is the Last Time" is available via digital outlets.

The original "OK, But This Is the Last Time" appears on The Offspring's latest album, 2024's SUPERCHARGED. The Offspring will launch a U.S. tour in support of SUPERCHARGED in July.

