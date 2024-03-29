Listen to new AWOLNATION song, "Panoramic View"

Two Twenty Five Music

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION has dropped a new single called "Panoramic View."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video starring a mustachioed Aaron Bruno hanging around a construction site. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"Panoramic View" is the first song to be released off the next AWOLNATION album, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders. Since then, the "Sail" outfit has put out several one-off singles, including 2023's "Candy Pop," as well as a covers compilation. Additionally, Bruno has launched a heavier side project, The Barbarians of California.

AWOLNATION will be on tour with 311 starting in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

