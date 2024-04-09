Listen to new Architects song, "Curse"

Architects have premiered a new single called "Curse."

The track was produced and co-written by ex-Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Curse" follows Architects' 2023 track, "Seeing Red." The "Animals" outfit's most recent album is 2022's the classic symptoms of a broken spirit.

Architects will launch a U.S. tour with Of Mice & Men in May, followed by a trek with We Came as Romans kicking off in September. The band will also play a number of upcoming festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

