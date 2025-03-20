Listen to new Superheaven song, 'Stare at the Void'

Blue Grape Music
By Josh Johnson

Superheaven has released a new song called "Stare at the Void," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled album.

You can listen to "Stare at the Void" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying animated video on YouTube.

Superheaven the album drops April 18. It marks the grunge revivalists' first album in 10 years and comes after their 2013 single "Youngest Daughter" found an unexpected second life on TikTok.

You can catch Superheaven live on a U.S. tour launching in April.

