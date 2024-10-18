Listen to new Underoath single, "Survivor's Guilt"

Underoath has premiered a new single called "Survivor's Guilt."

"I feel this heavy guilt about making it out alive when so many of my friends didn't," says vocalist Spencer Chamberlain. "There have been many times during my recovery when I've felt guilty, and that's a mindf*** in itself, but it's a real feeling. The opening line explains it pretty bluntly."

"I've been off drugs for 7 years, and I've lost 8 friends in 2023 alone to the same demon I was entangled with," he continues. "It's a heavy feeling to bear because it's not like you're better than anyone else out there—you literally just got lucky. I got my s*** together before it was too late and I'm grateful for every single day I wake up now, especially because there was a time when I wasn't sure I would."

You can listen to "Survivor's Guilt" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Survivor's Guilt" follows the September single "Teeth." Underoath's most recent album is 2022's Voyeurist.

Underoath is currently on tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, They're Only Chasing Safety. They're also performing the record in full at the When We Were Young festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas.

