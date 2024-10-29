Listen to new Tremonti song, 'One More Time'

By Josh Johnson

Tremonti has premiered a new song called "One More Time," a track off the band's upcoming album, The End Will Show Us How.

"It started with the pre-chorus and chorus idea. When I came up with the opening riff, it really solidified the song," says frontman Mark Tremonti. "Now, it's one of the heaviest tracks on the record. It's going to be one of those songs that translates well live."

"Thematically, it's based on all of the madness in the world," the Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist adds. "There's so much hatred and violence going on as well as so many polarizing ideologies. That led me to those lyrics."

You can listen to "One More Time" now via digital outlets.

The End Will Show Us How, the sixth Tremonti album, is due out Jan. 10. It also includes the previously released tracks "Just Too Much" and "The Mother, The Earth and I."

Mark, meanwhile, will resume touring with the reunited Creed Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!