Listen to new Tremonti song, 'One More Time'

Tremonti has premiered a new song called "One More Time," a track off the band's upcoming album, The End Will Show Us How.

"It started with the pre-chorus and chorus idea. When I came up with the opening riff, it really solidified the song," says frontman Mark Tremonti. "Now, it's one of the heaviest tracks on the record. It's going to be one of those songs that translates well live."

"Thematically, it's based on all of the madness in the world," the Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist adds. "There's so much hatred and violence going on as well as so many polarizing ideologies. That led me to those lyrics."

You can listen to "One More Time" now via digital outlets.

The End Will Show Us How, the sixth Tremonti album, is due out Jan. 10. It also includes the previously released tracks "Just Too Much" and "The Mother, The Earth and I."

Mark, meanwhile, will resume touring with the reunited Creed Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.