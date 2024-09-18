Listen to new Tremonti song "The Mother, The Earth and I"

Tremonti, the side project of Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, has premiered a new song called "The Mother, The Earth and I."

"Throughout mankind, everyone has fought over things like power, religion, and their beliefs," Mark says. "One side believes it's right and everyone else is wrong. No matter what you believe in though, we all belong to the earth. You can always fall back on its beauty."

You can listen to "The Mother, The Earth and I" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"The Mother, The Earth and I" will appear on the upcoming Tremonti album, The End Will Show Us How, due out Jan. 10. The record also includes the single "Just Too Much."

Tremonti will launch a tour of Europe in January. Mark, meanwhile, is currently on tour with the reunited Creed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.