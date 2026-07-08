Listen to new Tim Montana song, 'Long Long Year'

Tim Montana has released a new song called "Long Long Year," a track off his upcoming album, Entire State of Tim Montana.

"This one is special so turn it up, stream it loud, and if you're feeling it, share it with someone who needs to hear it!" the "Devil You Know" rocker says.

"Long Long Year" marks the third song to be released from Entire State of Tim Montana, following "Break Me Down" and "Brown Sugar" featuring Slash and ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons. The album will arrive in full on July 31.

Entire State of Tim Montana also includes contributions from actors Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Robert Patrick.

Montana will be touring the U.S. alongside Alter Bridge starting in November.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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