Listen to new Tim Montana song, 'Break Me Down'

Tim Montana has premiered a new single called "Break Me Down."

"Break Me Down comes from a place of anxiety, control, and feeling too far gone," Montana says in a statement. "It's about realizing the right person can drag you out of hell—whether you're ready or not. This one's for the people who can see light in the darkness, and for the broken souls who never show it on the outside."

You can watch the "Break Me Down" video now on YouTube.

"Break Me Down" follows Montana's 2024 album, Savage, which includes the single "Devil You Know."

Montana will launch a tour with Alter Bridge beginning April 25 in Orlando, Florida.

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