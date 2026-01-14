Listen to new Story of the Year song, 'Disconnected'

Story of the Year has released a new song called "Disconnected," a track off the band's upcoming album, A.R.S.O.N.

You can watch the "Disconnected" video on YouTube.

A.R.S.O.N., the follow-up to 2023's Tear Me to Pieces, is due out Feb. 13. It also includes the single "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)," which is currently charting on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

Story of the Year will celebrate the release of A.R.S.O.N. with a hometown show in St. Louis on Feb. 14. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

