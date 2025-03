Listen to new Starset song, 'dark things'

Starset has premiered a new single called "dark things."

The track is now available and is accompanied by an animated video on YouTube.

"Dark things" follows Starset's 2024 singles "TokSik," "Brave New World," "Dystopia" and "DEGENERATE."

Starset's most recent album is 2021's HORIZONS, which includes the single "INFECTED."

