Spiritbox has premiered a new single called "Soft Spine."

On the track, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante growls, "The dissolution of your soft spine/ You all deserve each other."

You can listen to "Soft Spine" now via digital outlets.

"Soft Spine" follows Spiritbox's 2023 EP, The Fear of Fear. The metal outfit's most recent album is 2021's Eternal Blue.

Spiritbox will be touring the U.S. alongside Korn and Gojira beginning Sept. 12 in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.