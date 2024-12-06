Listen to new songs from Underoath, Dorothy, Sick Puppies & more

This New Music Friday brings new songs from Underoath, Dorothy, Sick Puppies and more.

Underoath has premiered a track called "Generation No Surrender." It's the band's third new single of 2024, following "Teeth" and "Survivor's Guilt." Underoath's most recent album is 2022's Voyeurist.

Dorothy has put out a song titled "I Come Alive." It follows fellow 2024 singles "Mud" and "The Devil I Know." A new Dorothy album, the follow-up to 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost, is in the works.

Sick Puppies have shared another preview of their upcoming album, Wave the Bull. The latest track is called "Creature," and follows the songs "There Goes the Neighborhood" and "Going Places." Wave the Bull, the first Sick Puppies album since 2016, drops March 28.

Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson's Judge & Jury Records project with producer Howard Benson has released a song called "Euphoria." It features Sanderson on drums and vocals by Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch.

("Generation No Surrender" & "Creature" videos contain uncensored profanity.)

