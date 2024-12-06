Listen to new songs from Underoath, Dorothy, Sick Puppies & more

MNRK Heavy
By Josh Johnson

This New Music Friday brings new songs from Underoath, Dorothy, Sick Puppies and more.

Underoath has premiered a track called "Generation No Surrender." It's the band's third new single of 2024, following "Teeth" and "Survivor's Guilt." Underoath's most recent album is 2022's Voyeurist.

Dorothy has put out a song titled "I Come Alive." It follows fellow 2024 singles "Mud" and "The Devil I Know." A new Dorothy album, the follow-up to 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost, is in the works.

Sick Puppies have shared another preview of their upcoming album, Wave the Bull. The latest track is called "Creature," and follows the songs "There Goes the Neighborhood" and "Going Places." Wave the Bull, the first Sick Puppies album since 2016, drops March 28.

Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson's Judge & Jury Records project with producer Howard Benson has released a song called "Euphoria." It features Sanderson on drums and vocals by Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch.

("Generation No Surrender" & "Creature" videos contain uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!