Listen to new songs from All That Remains, Starset & more

Here are some of the rock releases on this New Music Friday:

All That Remains has put out a track called "Forever Cold." It marks the band's fourth fresh tune of 2024, following "Divine," "No Tomorrow" and "Let You Go." ATR's most recent album is 2018's Victim of the New Disease, which marked their final record with late guitarist Oli Herbert.

Starset has also shared their fourth new song of 2024: "Dystopia," which follows "TokSik," "Brave New World" and "DEGENERATE." The latest Starset record is 2021's HORIZONS.

Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina has launched a new band called Dark Chapel. The group's debut album, Spirit in the Glass, drops Feb. 28, and you can listen to the first single, "Glass Heart," now.

("Dystopia" video contains uncensored profanity.)

