Listen to new song from The Warning, 'Ego'

The Warning has premiered a new song called "Ego."

The track finds the Mexican sister trio singing in Spanish over heavy guitars.

"Ego" follows The Warning's March single, "Kerosene," which currently sits in the top 15 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The band's most recent album is 2024's Keep Me Fed, which includes the single "S!CK."

The Warning is currently on a U.S. tour opening for Yungblud. They'll play a one-off headlining show in New York City in June.

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