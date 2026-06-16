Listen to new song from ME., featuring former Taking Back Sunday members

The band ME., featuring former Taking Back Sunday members Mark O'Connell and Eddie Reyes, has released a new song called "Grown Man."

"The song isn't just about love. It's about trust," O'Connell says of "Grown Man." "It's about second chances. It's about finding someone who believes in you when you've forgotten how to believe in yourself."

You can watch the "Grown Man" lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Grown Man" will appear on the debut ME. album, titled All Good Things, due out July 24. The record also includes the previously released song "Special."

"We are not the same guys we were 25 years ago," Reyes says. "ME. is about growth. It's about creating something new."

Reyes, a founding member of Taking Back Sunday, parted ways with the band in 2018. O'Connell had drummed in TBS since 2000 before announcing his departure in early 2025.

Taking Back Sunday's most recent album is 2023's 152.

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