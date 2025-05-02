Listen to new Shadows Fall song, 'Souls Devoured'

Shadows Fall has released a new song called "Souls Devoured."

The track marks the second fresh offering from the metalcore outfit since their 2021 reunion, following 2024's "In the Grey."

"Shadows Fall have always been a band that lets all of our influences and ideas show in our music and have never been afraid to mix and match genres within our sound," says vocalist Brian Fair. "'Souls Devoured' is a great example of that style of songwriting where we let it all hang out."

You can listen to "Souls Devoured" via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

Shadows Fall will be touring alongside Killswitch Engage beginning May 10 in Indianapolis.

