Listen to new Rise Against single, 'Prizefighter'

Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Rise Against has premiered a new single called "Prizefighter."

"'Prizefighter' is about a compulsion to create, that then creates an audience, and then your connection with that audience and your responsibilities to that audience, and how much an artist is obliged to that audience," says frontman Tim McIlrath. "It's trying to reconcile the shift from spectator to the public arena, and what you owe the people that are your fans versus what you owe your own mental health."

The track marks the second fresh offering from the "Savior" punks of 2025, along with January's "Nod." You can listen to "Prizefighter" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Prizefighter" and "Nod" mark Rise Against's first new music since their 2022 EP, Nowhere Generation II. Their most recent album is 2021's Nowhere Generation.

Rise Against is currently touring the U.S. alongside Papa Roach. They've also just announced they're playing the Long Beach, California, Warped Tour stop in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!