Listen to new remix of Hollywood Undead's 'Hollywood Forever'

By Josh Johnson

Hollywood Undead has released a new remix of their single "Hollywood Forever."

The updated recording is helmed by band member Dylan "Funny Man" Alvarez, and features guests Lefty Gunplay and N8NOFACE.

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The original "Hollywood Forever" dropped in October. It currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The most recent Hollywood Undead album is 2022's Hotel Kalifornia.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

