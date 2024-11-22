Listen to new Pop Evil song, 'Deathwalk'

MNRK Heavy
By Josh Johnson

Pop Evil has premiered a new song called "Deathwalk."

"We are the accused, the guilty, the damned," frontman Leigh Kakaty says of the track. "At the end of our 'Deathwalk,' judgment awaits. Are you at peace with what you will leave behind?"

You can listen to "Deathwalk" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Deathwalk" follows the August single "What Remains." Pop Evil's most recent album is 2023's Skeletons, which spawned singles in "Eye of the Storm," "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" and the title track.

Pop Evil is currently on tour with Bad Wolves.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

