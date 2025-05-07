Listen to new Parkway Drive song, 'Sacred'

Parkway Drive has released a new song called "Sacred."

Frontman Winston McCall describes the track as an "anthemic wrecking ball of positive energy."

"Our lives and the way we exist in the world has been pushed further and further through the lenses and frames of negativity and hopelessness," McCall says. "Obsession with everything we lack, everything we hate, everyone we blame, everything that keeps us down. We sell the unique parts of us most precious just to buy back manufactured pieces of self in order that we may feel whole again."

"'Sacred' is our identity," he continues. "'Sacred' is our time. Never lose sight and never lose hope."

You can listen to "Sacred" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Sacred" follows Parkway Drive's 2022 album, Darker Still, which includes the single "Glitch."

Parkway Drive will hit the road on the U.S. Summer of Loud tour in June alongside Beartooth, I Prevail and Killswitch Engage.

