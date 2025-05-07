Listen to new Parkway Drive song, 'Sacred'

Epitaph
By Josh Johnson

Parkway Drive has released a new song called "Sacred."

Frontman Winston McCall describes the track as an "anthemic wrecking ball of positive energy."

"Our lives and the way we exist in the world has been pushed further and further through the lenses and frames of negativity and hopelessness," McCall says. "Obsession with everything we lack, everything we hate, everyone we blame, everything that keeps us down. We sell the unique parts of us most precious just to buy back manufactured pieces of self in order that we may feel whole again."

"'Sacred' is our identity," he continues. "'Sacred' is our time. Never lose sight and never lose hope."

You can listen to "Sacred" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Sacred" follows Parkway Drive's 2022 album, Darker Still, which includes the single "Glitch."

Parkway Drive will hit the road on the U.S. Summer of Loud tour in June alongside Beartooth, I Prevail and Killswitch Engage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!