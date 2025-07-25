Listen to new mgk song, 'miss sunshine'

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered a new song called "miss sunshine," a track off his upcoming album, lost americana.

A press release describes "miss sunshine" as mixing the "soulful sounds of southern rock and modern pop." Its video is now on YouTube.

Lost americana, which mgk announced with a trailer narrated by Bob Dylan, is due out Aug. 8. It also includes the previously released songs "cliché" and "vampire diaries."

Mgk will be performing at the Warped Tour stop in Orlando, Florida, in November.

