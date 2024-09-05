Listen to new Memphis May Fire song, "Infection"

Memphis May Fire has premiered a new song called "Infection."

"'Infection' dives deep into the pain of betrayal and the toxicity that can spread like a virus," says vocalist Matty Mullins. "This song is about recognizing the destructive forces in your life, calling them out, and reclaiming your power."

"It's not just about surviving the infection; it's about emerging stronger, with the scars to prove it," Mullins adds. "This track captures the intensity of feeling used and manipulated, and the resolve to no longer be a victim to someone else's venom."

You can listen to "Infection" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Infection" follows MMF's 2024 tracks "Chaotic," "Paralyzed" and "Necessary Evil." The group's most recent album is 2022's Remade in Misery, which includes the single "Make Believe."

Memphis May Fire will be on tour with Asking Alexandria starting Sept. 24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

