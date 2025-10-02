Listen to new Lamb of God single, 'Sepsis'

"Sepsis" single artwork. (Epic Records)
By Josh Johnson

Lamb of God has released a new single called "Sepsis."

The track is accompanied by a video filmed in the metal outfit's hometown of Richmond, Virginia, which you can watch on YouTube.

"'Sepsis' is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest," says guitarist Mark Morton, referring to LoG's original name. "Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos, and Ladyfinger—though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."

"Sepsis" follows Lamb of God's 2022 album, Omens. Since then, they teamed up with Mastodon for the collaborative single "Floods of Triton" and released a cover of Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" following their performance at the Back to the Beginning Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!