Listen to new Lamb of God single, 'Sepsis'

Lamb of God has released a new single called "Sepsis."

The track is accompanied by a video filmed in the metal outfit's hometown of Richmond, Virginia, which you can watch on YouTube.

"'Sepsis' is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest," says guitarist Mark Morton, referring to LoG's original name. "Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos, and Ladyfinger—though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that's a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together."

"Sepsis" follows Lamb of God's 2022 album, Omens. Since then, they teamed up with Mastodon for the collaborative single "Floods of Triton" and released a cover of Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" following their performance at the Back to the Beginning Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

