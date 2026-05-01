Listen to new Hollywood Undead song, 'All My Friends'

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new single called "All My Friends."

The track features Jeris Johnson, who previously collaborated with Papa Roach on a new version of "Last Resort." It also references Hollywood Undead's song "Everywhere I Go," which appears on their 2008 debut album, Swan Songs.

"All My Friends" follows Hollywood Undead's March single, "1x1," which samples the Slayer song "Raining Blood." The group also put out a song called "SAVIOR" in 2025.

The most recent Hollywood Undead album is 2022's Hotel Kalifornia.

Hollywood Undead is playing a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration and Rocklahoma.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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