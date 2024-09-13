Listen to new Hinder song, "Live Without It"

By Josh Johnson

Hinder is back with new music.

The "Lips of an Angel" rockers have premiered a track called "Live Without It," marking their first fresh original tune in five years.

You can listen to "Live Without It" now via digital outlets.

Hinder's most recent album is 2017's The Reign, their second with vocalist Marshal Dutton.

Meanwhile, former frontman Austin John Winkler released a new version of "Lips of an Angel" in 2023 with country singer Shaylen.

