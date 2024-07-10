Listen to new Highly Suspect song, "The 8th of October (to August 17th)"

Highly Suspect has premiered a new song called "The 8th of October (to August 17th)," a track off the band's upcoming album, As Above, So Below.

"When I was first writing the riff to our song 'The 8th of October (to August 17th)' during a sound check in Bristol England, I never could have imagined what it would become," says frontman Johnny Stevens. "I never could have predicted the end result but the one thing I knew is it was a very special thing happening."

You can listen to "The 8th of October (to August 17th)" now via digital outlets.

As Above, So Below, the follow-up to 2022's The Midnight Demon Club, drops July 19. It also includes the lead single "Summertime Voodoo."

Highly Suspect will launch a U.S. tour July 24 in Memphis, during which they're performing As Above, So Below in full.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.