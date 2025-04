Listen to new Fozzy single, 'Fall in Line'

Fozzy has premiered a new single called "Fall in Line."

The track marks the first fresh offering from the "Judas" rockers since their 2023 track "Spotlight." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Fozzy's most recent album is 2022's Boombox, which includes the singles "Sane," "I Still Burn" and "Nowhere to Run."

Fozzy launches a U.S. tour celebrating the band's 25th anniversary Thursday in Springfield, Missouri.

