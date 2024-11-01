Listen to new Dorothy song, 'The Devil I Know'

By Josh Johnson

Dorothy has premiered a new single called "The Devil I Know."

"'The Devil I Know' is a battle cry about the human condition and the spiritual warfare we engage in every day," the "Rest in Peace" rocker says. "It's a prayer for help in time of need, laced with fury toward the demons that we fight against individually and collectively."

She adds, "This one also boasts a mean and heavy riff."

You can listen to "The Devil I Know" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"The Devil I Know" follows the July single "Mud." Dorothy's most recent album is 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

