Listen to new Dorothy single, "Mud"

Dorothy has premiered a new single called "Mud."

The track is the first preview of the "Rest in Peace" rocker's upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost.

"Our first single off this record is an amalgamation of hard rock, metal, and country tied together with a trap beat and spicy, heavily layered vocals," Dorothy says. "It was also my first time attempting a scream — proud of that."

You can listen to "Mud" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

