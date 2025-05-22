Listen to new Dinosaur Pile-Up song, 'Big Dogs'

Mascot Records
By Josh Johnson

Dinosaur Pile-Up has premiered a new song called "Big Dogs," a track off the band's upcoming album, I've Felt Better.

"'Big Dogs' is a big dumb song about the fact that when you're rich and famous people give you everything for free — but when you're hustling down at the bottom, nobody gives your broke a** anything," says frontman Matt Bigland. "And that doesn't make any sense!!"

You can listen to "Big Dogs" now.

I've Felt Better, the follow-up to 2019's Celebrity Mansions, drops Aug. 22. It also includes the previously released songs "'Bout to Lose It" and "My Way."

