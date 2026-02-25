Listen to new Des Rocs song, 'When the Love Is Gone'

Des Rocs has released a new song called "When the Love Is Gone."

"This one's a gut punch," Des Rocs says in a statement. "It's about losing something that was everything to you. The riffs are aggressive but it’s all tied up in these vulnerable moments."

"It's funny, 'cause sometimes rock music these days can feel so distant. Like it's coming from up on some hill," the "I Am the Lightning" artist adds. "But I've always felt that when you mix it with real pain and real stories it hits harder than any detuned riff or breakdown on the planet. That's what I'm always chasing in a way."

"When the Love Is Gone" follows the Des Rocs single "This Land," which was recorded for the Borderlands 4 video game. "This Land" currently sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Des Rocs will launch a U.S. tour in March.

