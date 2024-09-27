Listen to new DED single, "Rockstar"

DED has returned with a new song called "Rockstar."

The track follows the "Anti-Everything" band's 2021 sophomore album, School of Thought, which spawned the singles "Kill Beautiful Things" and "A Mannequin Idol (Lullaby)."

"In a way, our new song 'Rockstar' could serve as the 'Anti-Rockstar' mentality anthem," says frontman Joe Cotela. "I'm not going to drop examples or point fingers about this topic to pigeonhole it. But I will simply say that I am personally drawn to and enjoy genuine and authentic music created [by] genuine and authentic people."

"Music is sacred to me, it's my community, my religion, my vessel, my friend, my psychologist at times, and my safe place of artistic expression to get lost in," he continues. "I respect it and appreciate it too much to watch it be exploited and used cheaply like it is sometimes by certain people with cringe vibes."

You can listen to "Rockstar" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

DED is currently on tour.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.