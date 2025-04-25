Listen to new Daughtry single, 'THE DAY I DIE'

Daughtry has premiered a new single called "THE DAY I DIE."

On the track, frontman Chris Daughtry sings, "I keep on dreaming of the day I die/ And I don't wanna wake up." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"THE DAY I DIE" follows Daughtry's 2024 EP, SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE), which includes the singles "ARTIFICIAL," "PIECES" and "THE DAM."

Daughtry is currently on tour with Disturbed. They'll be playing shows with Creed starting in July.

