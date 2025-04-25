Listen to new Daughtry single, 'THE DAY I DIE'

Dogtree Records/Big Machine Label Group
By Josh Johnson

Daughtry has premiered a new single called "THE DAY I DIE."

On the track, frontman Chris Daughtry sings, "I keep on dreaming of the day I die/ And I don't wanna wake up." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"THE DAY I DIE" follows Daughtry's 2024 EP, SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE), which includes the singles "ARTIFICIAL," "PIECES" and "THE DAM."

Daughtry is currently on tour with Disturbed. They'll be playing shows with Creed starting in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!